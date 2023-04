Tourists dressed in ethnic clothing take pictures in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on April 17, 2023. The tourism market in Lhasa continues to pick up, as data from the regional tourism development department shows that in the first quarter of 2023, Lhasa received 1.808 million tourists from both home and abroad, a year-on-year increase of 20.33 percent. Photo: VCG