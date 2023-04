Farmers across China busy with agricultural production in spring

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows farmers transplanting rice seedlings in Hemu Village of Deqing County, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production in spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a villager working in terraced fields in Jiabang Town of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production in spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers cultivate rice seedlings in Gaoping Village of Lin'e Town, Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 17, 2023. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production in spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers harvest green Chinese onion in Chenglang Village of Luancheng District, Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 17, 2023. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production in spring.(Photo: Xinhua)