PHOTO / WORLD
Flight training held for upcoming Israel's Independence Day
By Xinhua Published: Apr 18, 2023 09:42 AM
Aircraft of the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic Team fly during a training for the upcoming Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 17, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

