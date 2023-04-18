People prepare for Eid al-Fitr festival

People shop at a temporary market built for the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 16, 2023. With only a few days left until the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr, Pakistani markets and malls are buzzing with enthusiastic shoppers, especially women and children, spending extravagantly while getting into a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming special occasion.(Photo: Xinhua)

A girl shops at a temporary market built for the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 16, 2023. With only a few days left until the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr, Pakistani markets and malls are buzzing with enthusiastic shoppers, especially women and children, spending extravagantly while getting into a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming special occasion.(Photo: Xinhua)

People shop at a temporary market built for the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on April 16, 2023. With only a few days left until the Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr, Pakistani markets and malls are buzzing with enthusiastic shoppers, especially women and children, spending extravagantly while getting into a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming special occasion.(Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians prepare traditional cookies ahead of Eid al-Fitr in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on April 17, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)