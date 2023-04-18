Chinese economy does not appear deflated; deflation is not likely in the near future: NBS

CPI Photo: VCG
In general, the current Chinese economy does not appear deflated and deflation is not likely in the near future, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Fu Linghui said on Tuesday.
Fu made the remarks during a press conference as the NBS released a batch of key economic data for the first quarter this year.
China’s GDP
expanded 4.5 percent year-on-year to 28.50 trillion yuan ($ 4.15 trillion) in the first three months, the fastest rate of growth since the second quarter of last year, signaling a good start to achieving a strong full-year recovery.
In response to a question whether China will have deflation risks due to the slight growth of consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, Fu said that deflation internationally is defined as a sustained decline in the general level of prices, often accompanied by a reduction in the money supply and economic recession.
However, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, maintaining a moderate increase. In terms of money supply, broad M2 money supply increased 12.7 percent at the end of March, with a relatively fast growth. China’s economy grew by 4.5 percent in the first quarter, picking up from the fourth quarter of the previous year. “No aspect of the overall economic situation will appear deflated,” the spokesperson noted.
Fu said major reasons for the decline in CPI growth are due to seasonal factors and drop of some food prices such as pork price.
In addition, the country’s energy prices have been affected by the international market. Since this year, with the overall slowdown in the world economy, prices of the international energy market, especially the crude oil market fell in general, leading to lower domestic energy prices.
Looking ahead, there will not be the so-called deflationary situation as prices will steadily recover. Due to last year’s high base, the CPI increase in the second quarter of this year may remain low, but it does not indicate deflation. “With the gradual elimination of influences in the second half of the year, prices will return to a reasonable level,” Fu noted.
In terms of the producer price index (PPI), Fu said that in the first quarter, PPI fell 1.6 percent year-on-year, and the drop in the price of production materials was the main factor for its decline.
Since the start of the year, world economic growth has slowed down, with weakened market demand, and commodity prices have fallen, leading to lower prices of domestic oil, non-ferrous and other related industry products. In addition, the high base last year will also affect the trend of PPI this year, the spokesperson explained.
In the future, domestic demand will continue to rebound, creating a certain upward pull on the PPI, but the input pressure from the international commodity price still exists, coupled with a relatively high base in the same period last year, so the short-term PPI may still be in the decline range.
“With the recovery of the domestic economy and the base effect gradually receding, PPI will gradually return to a reasonable level,” Fu said.
Global Times