Exhibitions on restoration of ancient books to be held for World Book and Copyright Day

Photo: Courtesy of National Library of China





An exhibition themed on the successful restoration of ancient books is scheduled to kick off at the National Library of China on April 28, celebrating the upcoming World Book and Copyright Day on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the authority on Tuesday.A total of 35 categories comprising 39 pieces of precious and well-restored ancient books will be displayed, including one volume of the great Chinese ancient encyclopedia “Yongle Dadian”, commissioned by Emperor Yongle in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).Wang Pei, deputy director of the office of the National Ancient Books Protection and Conservation Center, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the National Museum of Classic Books and other institutions co-launched an event for the protection of ancient books in 2021, which includes restoring 100 ancient books and fostering 107 trainees with at least three-year experience in the field. The exhibition aims to promote and popularize ancient book restoration knowledge to the public through a showcase of real objects, graphics, video, and other hi-tech means.For example, visitors can understand the restoration process of different ancient books using radar interaction technology and game interaction. They can select appropriate tools to operate based on the damage of different ancient books, complete restoration tasks following game prompts, and generate a repaired QR code for the result that can be shared on social platforms.Meanwhile, another exhibition about a large-scale immersive exhibition themed on Sherlock Holmes is set to be released at the National Library of China in late April. Some original manuscripts from renowned British writer Arthur Conan Doyle will be displayed after receiving authorisation from the Conan Doyle Estate in the UK.Gu Heng, director of the exhibition center of the National Library, told the Global Times on Tuesday that audiences could gain a better understanding of how Arthur Conan Doyle created the story of Sherlock Holmes by viewing the original manuscripts and participating in the solving process of 12 cases set in the exhibition.