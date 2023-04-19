Qinghai promotes development of eco-friendly animal husbandry industry

Yak are seen at a breeding farm in Gangcha County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 14, 2023. In recent years, local authorities of Qinghai has promoted the development of an eco-friendly animal husbandry industry. This has boosted rural revitalization, accelerated industrial transformation and raised the income of local people while protecting the ecological environment.(Photo: Xinhua)

