Beef cattle industry sees brisk growth in Tongliao, N China

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows a livestock market in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Thanks to efforts towards scale and standardized operation, the beef cattle industry in Tongliao has seen brisk growth, boasting an annual beef cattle population of more than 3 million.(Photo: Xinhua)

Calves feed at a cattle farm in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 14, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A herdsman feeds cattle at his farm in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 13, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows cattle basking outside their shed at a beef cattle breeding company in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.(Photo: Xinhua)