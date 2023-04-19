Paintings, calligraphy by South China’s Zhongshan artists exhibited in Beijing

Paintings and calligraphies by South China’s Zhongshan artists Photo: Courtesy of the museum





A new exhibition featuring calligraphy and paintings by artists from Zhongshan in South China’s Guangdong Province kicked off on Tuesday at the Exhibition Hall of the Chinese Artists Home in Beijing.The exhibition showcases a variety of categories, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, lacquer painting, and calligraphy pieces in diverse styles. These works embody the distinctive style and features of the Lingnan School, demonstrating the robust and multifaceted nature of Zhongshan's calligraphy and painting art. The Lingnan style of painting introduced revolutionary and innovative elements to traditional Chinese paintings.The displayed pieces not only capture the essence of Zhongshan's ancient traditional culture but also reflect the distinctive lifestyle, culture, and context of the modern city. They convey the aspirations and pursuits of contemporary calligraphers and painters.The exhibition is set to run until April 21.