The majority of Canada is racist: Daughter of an indigenous victim

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 19, 2023 08:32 PM

“The majority of Canada is racist," said Lorelei Williams in an interview with @WenwenWang1127 in her #ITalk show. Her mom was a victim of mistreatment in a residential school in Canada. “They are genocide against our people, which has happened and is still happening.”