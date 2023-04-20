PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain, SW China
By Xinhua Published: Apr 20, 2023 12:32 PM
This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

