Scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain, SW China

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the scenery of sea of clouds at Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)