Lotus root planting increases farmers' income in N China's Hebei

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows farmers harvesting lotus roots in a pond in Dawuzhuang Village of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Fengnan District has tapped local water resources to vigorously develop lotus root planting to increase farmers' income and boost rural revitalization.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer harvests lotus roots in a pond in Dawuzhuang Village of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 19, 2023. In recent years, Fengnan District has tapped local water resources to vigorously develop lotus root planting to increase farmers' income and boost rural revitalization.(Photo: Xinhua)

