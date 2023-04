It's in the interests of the EU to have good relations with China: MEP Clare Daly

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 20, 2023 10:31 PM

“In desperation, the US is trying to drag the EU with them into their camp. But we don't think anybody should have camps,” said Irish MEP Clare Daly in GT’s interview. “China is a hugely important world economy. It's in the interests of the EU to have good relations with China.”