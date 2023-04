Holding protesting banners, South Korean residents gather to condemn Japan's plan to dump nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean at Busan Station Square on April 20, 2023, ahead of the 53rd Earth Day that falls on April 22. South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it will conduct special inspections of the country of origin of imported seafood products for two months amid mounting public concerns over Japan's dumping plan. Photo: VCG