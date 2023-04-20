Greece: ambassador attends Alcoholic Drinks Expo

Greek Ambassador to China Evgenios Dimitrios Kalpyris makes a keynote speech at the China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo on April 13. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Embassy in China

Greek Ambassador to China Evgenios Dimitrios Kalpyris recently attended the China International Alcoholic Drinks Expo in Luzhou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, as Greece was the Guest of Honor at this year's exhibitions.A 400-square-meter Greek national pavilion was set up at the exhibition in blue and white, the classic colors of the country.The pavilion focused on promoting various Greek specialty drinks, including wine, brandy, and honey wine, and also highlighted the country's diverse cultural offerings, including art, handicrafts, literature, music, tourism, and gastronomy.Ambassador Kalpyris attended the opening ceremony of the Greek pavilion and stated that he aimed to promote greater connections with Chinese producers and professionals while also strengthening interpersonal exchanges."The Alcoholic Drinks Expo will go beyond alcoholic products to provide more opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in areas such as tourism and culture," he said.At the expo, Greek exhibitors showcased more than 70 high-quality wine and spirit brands as well as other Greek delicacies.The ambassador also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between a Greek importer and a Luzhou-based company.The Sichuan city Luzhou is known for hosting a household Chinese liquor Luzhou Laojiao.Greece is among the major wine-producing countries in Europe, the origins of which can be traced back throughout the entirety of the Greek civilization's history.In 2018, Greece became the first European Union member state to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative.The ambassador's attendance at the Drinks Expo further cements the country's commitment to strengthening cultural and economic ties with China.Through this exhibit, Greece aims to increase Chinese consumers' understanding and appreciation of Greek wine and culture.