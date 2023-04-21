France: Croisements Festival continues in China

Nicolas Pillerel, Minister Counsellor for Culture, Education and Scientific Affairs of the French Embassy in China, speaks at a media briefing on April 14 in Wuhan. Photo: Courtesy of French Embassy in China

The Croisements Festival continues in China. Combining exhibitions, a film festival, music, and lectures, the festival caters to audiences of all ages with a French vibe, bearing witness to the cultural exchange between the two countries.Established in 2006, the Croisements Festival aims to promote dialogue and exchanges between art institutions and artists from China and France, showcasing innovative and vibrant cultural and artistic creations.It aims to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries. After 17 years of development, the festival has become an essential platform for cultural exchanges between China and France.This year's festival runs from April to July, with over 65 cultural projects scheduled in more than 20 cities in China. The events cover music, drama, film, art, and more, including joint performances and exhibitions by Chinese and French artists, China-France cultural forums, film weeks, and youth exchanges.In Central China's Wuhan and Changsha, the French consulate general is collaborating with local partners to host the festival. Art exhibitions will focus on different themes such as the environment and universality, interpreting art creations from diverse perspectives.