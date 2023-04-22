PHOTO / WORLD
Eid al-Fitr festival celebrated around world
By Xinhua Published: Apr 22, 2023 12:46 PM
Children wave from a train compartment at a railway station on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers get on a train at a railway station on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take their children to play at an entertainment park in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Tunis, Tunisia on April 21, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take their children to play at an entertainment park in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Tunis, Tunisia on April 21, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

