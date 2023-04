People walk through a light installation during the Spotlight Festival in Bucharest, Romania, on April 21, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 21, 2023 shows a light art projection on a building during the Spotlight Festival in Bucharest, Romania.(Photo: Xinhua)

