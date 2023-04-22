Beiqian Village attracts tourists with multi-format industry in SE China's Fujian

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Beiqian Village created a multi-format industry based on the integration of the resources of ancient village, folk culture and yellow wine culture.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows sculptures in the Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Beiqian Village created a multi-format industry based on the integration of the resources of ancient village, folk culture and yellow wine culture.(Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist takes water for drinking from an ancient well that can be used for wine making at Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. Beiqian Village created a multi-format industry based on the integration of the resources of ancient village, folk culture and yellow wine culture.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows the Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Beiqian Village created a multi-format industry based on the integration of the resources of ancient village, folk culture and yellow wine culture.(Photo: Xinhua)