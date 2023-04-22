Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicks off

A staff member serves tea to visitors at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24.(Photo: Xinhua)

A tea artisan performs at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member makes tea at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member serves tea at Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2023. The four-day event will last till April 24.(Photo: Xinhua)