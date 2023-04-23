Datong Lake witnesses significant improvement in water quality and economic returns in C China's Hunan

A person rests on a path along the Datong Lake in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, on April 20, 2023. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows water lilies at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Workers collect aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 20, 2023. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A worker collects aquatic plants at Datong Lake aquatic plants industrial demonstration park in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, April 20, 2023. Datong Lake, covering an area of 124,000 mu (about 8,266 hectares), was once heavily polluted due to disorderly aquaculture development. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)