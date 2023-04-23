Activities held in Harbin Institute of Technology to celebrate upcoming Space Day of China

This aerial photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows students painting with the theme of space on the ground at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Activities are held in Harbin Institute of Technology to celebrate the upcoming Space Day of China, which falls on April 24. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Students from the aviation model association of Harbin Institute of Technology launch a model airplane on campus in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 22, 2023.

Students from the aviation model association of Harbin Institute of Technology launch a rocket on campus in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 22, 2023.

Students from the aviation model association of Harbin Institute of Technology prepares to launch a rocket on campus in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 22, 2023.

Students paint with the theme of space on the ground at Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 22, 2023.

Students from the aviation model association of Harbin Institute of Technology prepares to launch a rocket on campus in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 22, 2023.