Liu Wangli, staff member of the Institute of Solid State Physics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), works at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Lu Meina (R), Li Yang (C) and Nie Anran, members of Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), work at a laboratory in Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhao Xin (front), Chang Zhen (C) and Zhang Lu, members of Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), work at a laboratory in Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Researcher Han Fusheng (1st L) and associate researcher Wang Xingfu (1st R) from a special aerospace metal materials research team of Institute of Solid State Physics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) instruct students to use direct-reading spectrometer at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Jiang Weibin, researcher of the Institute of Solid State Physics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), measures the mechanical strength of a spring at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhao Xin, a member of Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), works at a laboratory at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of CAS in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)