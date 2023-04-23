Hexi District offers convenient reading service to readers in N China's Tianjin

A woman reads books at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 19, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People look for books at a library in the culture center of Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People read books at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member puts books on a smart bookshelf at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 19, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People read books at a bookstore in the Tianjin Television Tower in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, April 22, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A woman returns books at a library in the culture center of Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)