This photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Visitors take photos with jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on April 22, 2023 shows jacaranda trees in full bloom in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)