Migrants on board The Ocean Viking before being disembarked on April 23, 2023 in Bari, Italy. The Ocean Viking, operated by SOS Mediterranée in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, docked in Bari with 29 migrants on board, including two unaccompanied minors, who were rescued on April 20 off the coast of Malta. Photo: VCG