Children take part in a woodblock printing experience in Yinchuan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on World Book Day, April 23, 2023. Woodblock printing, which first appeared in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and reached its peak in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is a technique for printing text and images. It was listed as an intangible cultural heritage in China in 2014. Photo: VCG