May Performance Season set to launch theatrical feast in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Performance & Arts Group

The May Performance Season, a stage play festival showcasing over 30 theater performances, is scheduled to launch in Beijing on May 8.Shaking off the fatigue brought by the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2023 season will offer audiences 37 theater performances, including 14 originals, that run the range from puppet shows to musicals and acrobatic opera.Realist musical Li Xiang Zhi Cheng (lit: Dream City) is one of the highlights of the 2023 season. The show features two ordinary yet resilient characters in the construction industry who strive for a better life through their entrepreneurial spirit.Plays tailored for children and acrobatic operas are two highlights of the 2023 season.The final play in a drama trilogy adapted from writer Ye Guangqin's children's books, Tu Gou Lao Hei Chuang Huo Le (lit: Dog Laohei Got in Trouble), will be performed during the festival.Dong Ning, the deputy general manager of the Beijing ­Performance & Arts Group, said that the trilogy is a "successful adaption of a literary IP" that shows the collaborative spirit of the Chinese cultural creative industry.Another performance of Pingju Opera, an opera form popular in northern China, was also adapted from the book Zhu Fu (Lit: The Blessing) by China's literature forerunner Lu Xun.Calling 4921 is a large-scale acrobatic drama depicting how two generations of Chinese police safeguard public safety.The season is scheduled to end on June 23.Dong told the Global Times that the plays endeavor to show audiences Beijing's lively cultural scene that combines traditional history with new creative theatrical design.