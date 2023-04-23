Online performances mark International Chinese Language Day

Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Dance Academy

The Beijing Dance Academy, one of China’s top dance academies, organized a series of performances through streaming channels to mark International Chinese Language Day on Thursday.TheHeart to Heart, Dance Together gala consisted of six dance pieces: Eaglewood, Xianghe Song, Students with Paper Fans, Ode to the Yellow River, Love for the Huai River, Orchid Curve and Together.While showing and promoting excellent Chinese dance art to the world and enhancing people’s awareness of Chinese culture, a unique and friendly cooperation and dialogue was carried out through the collision and integration of art.Ba Tu, the Party chief of the Beijing Dance Academy, said that the academy is working with the world’s other schools, troupes and dancers to promote culture integration and boost exchanges.“We use new technology and new means to connect dance schools, dance troupes and dancers from various countries, promote cross-regional dance culture integration, continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and build a vision for a better future,” Ba said.The show was livestreamed through the official site of the 2023 International Chinese Language Day.