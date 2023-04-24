Turks mark Eid al-Fitr with mourning for earthquake victims

People mourn for their relatives who died in an earthquake on Feb. 6 at a cemetery in Antakya, Hatay province, Türkiye on April 23, 2023. Upon the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, many residents of Antakya visited cemeteries to mourn for their relatives killed in the earthquake. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

