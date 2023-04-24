People go hiking in Baatara Pothole, Lebanon

People go hiking in Baatara Pothole in the village of Balaa, Batroun District, Lebanon, April 23, 2023. Baatara Pothole, also known as Balaa Gorge, is located in the village of Balaa in Tannourine of Batroun district in Lebanon. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

