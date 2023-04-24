China enhances IP protection to shore up innovative growth

Shen Changyu, director of the CNIPA, speaks during the year-of-end meeting of CNIPA in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of CNIPA

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said on Monday it will conduct a research for better protection of intellectual property (IP) rights in the new industries of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and genetic technology to shore up the country's innovative growthDuring a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Monday, Shen Changyu, head of the CNIPA, said that the administration will build a comprehensive IP protection mechanism to secure the business environment.Shen highlighted IP protection research in big data, AI and genetic technology in order to bolster development of these new industries.The CNIPA also plans to amend protection regulations that target the integrated circuit sector, in a bid to support the expansion of the semiconductor sector and back up the development of the digital economy."The CNIPA will set up an information sharing platform for 13 core IP industries including chip manufacturing and rare earth resources to find breakthrough points for research, and provide guidance for in-depth development," said Shen.In 2022, CNIPA authorized 798,000 invention patents. The number of China's high-quality patents per 10,000 people reached 9.4. The number of integrated circuit layout patents reached 9,106, and the number of computer software patents reached 1.835 million, lifting China's rank in the Global Innovation Index 2022 to the 11th, as announced by the World Intellectual Property Organization.China's IP-intensive industries generated 14.3 trillion yuan ($2.07 trillion) of added value in 2021, up by 17.9 percent year-on-year, accounting for 12.44 percent of GDP.The country's IP royalty trade in 2022 reached 387.25 billion yuan, up 2.4 percent year-on-year, with exports increasing 17 percent year-on-year, data from CNIPA showed.In the past decade, 115 countries and regions under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) registered 253,000 patents in China, with an average annual growth rate of 5.6 percent. Chinese companies registered 12,000 patents in BRI markets, up 16.4 percent year-on-year, covering the sectors of electronic devices, medicine and new materials, CNIPA said.Global Times