INTO1 opens more possibilities for Mandopop on global stage

Illustration: Liu Xidan/Global Times

China's first international boy band INTO1 is set to "graduate" and disband soon. Two years ago, the 11 young boys from different countries stood out from thousands of promising musicians on the reality competition show Produce Camp 2021. They would stay together for two years as INTO1.During their extraordinary journey, they explored both Chinese and overseas markets with their unmistakably Chinese style music and international image.The letters "INT" refers to "international" and "internet," "O" represents the Earth, while the "1" symbolizes the idea that the 11 members are united together to become one group and try their best to become No.1.Even during the pandemic, INTO1, as its name shows, proved to be a positive attempt toward establishing a "Created in China" international band.It was also a successful example of how to combine Chinese elements with modern music interpretations by musicians from various cultural backgrounds.Over the past two years, the six foreign members of the band not only quickly improved their Chinese language skills, but the band as a whole continued their musical exploration through the integration of traditional Chinese Opera, Chinese dance choreography, Chinese lyrics and more.China's 5,000-year-old culture and its rich elements have been a source of inspiration for them. On Saturday and Sunday at Shanghai's Mercedes-Benz Arena, thousands of young people attended the group's graduation concert, a live show demonstrating how they bring Chinese culture to life on the stage.

Photo: Courtesy of Wajijiwa

From their first EP, The Storm Center, to their two later albums Go Further and Into The Clouds, the 11 young boys hoped to spread positive energy and encourage young people to dare to dream and never give up hope.The single "Hit The Punchline" from the album Go Further, inspired by China's traditional lion dance, was well received not only among music lovers but also industry insiders for its music and lyric creativity.They also released a special song "Echoes of Ancient Shu" inspired by the Sanxingdui Ruins from the ancient civilization in Southwest China's ­Sichuan Province. New discoveries from ­Sanxingdui were listed as one of the top 10 archaeology discoveries in 2021.The single "Into The Fire" paid tribute to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, while "Fighting Together" cheered for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.INTO1 as a boy band demonstrated a healthy exploration of the culture industry and displayed the inclusiveness­, understanding and openness to the outside world of the Chinese people, as well as their willingness to make friends with the whole world.The group's activities have been widely reported by media in Thailand, Vietnam, the US and Japan through social media platforms like Twitter.Their talents, ideas, creativity and popularity remind us of their great potential and, more importantly, the possibility that China will stand on the international stage with its own international group made up of five Chinese and six foreign members: Mika Hashizume and Zhou Keyu from the US, Uno Santa and Chikada Rikimaru from Japan, and Patrick and Nine from Thailand.

Photo: Courtesy of Wajijiwa

Due to the pandemic, the band were only able to hold a concert in Thailand and a fan meet in Japan, which allowed them to fulfill their mission as an international boy group.Before them, Chinese musician Jay Chou conquered the world's various major music charts. The secret to his success lies in the legendary mystery of China that is hidden in his music, and the fusion of Chinese elements and modern pop music. Outstanding musicians and bands like Eason Chan, May Day and Andy Lau have let the world learn about China's pop music.INTO1's beneficial exploration has brought us one step closer to producing a world-renowned international music group.The popularity of INTO1 could inspire more groups that bring Chinese and Asian culture to the international stage, allowing the world to enjoy Mandopop, which is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, and the expression of today's Chinese Generation Z.