Tourists climb Huashan Mountain in Weinan, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the May Day vacation in 2021. Photo: Xinhua

As the upcoming May Day holiday approaches, the prices of home stays have skyrocketed, leading to some cancellations and price hikes.This trend of broken contracts and price gouging has become an issues leading up to the holiday, highlighting the need for regulatory authorities to protect consumer rights.In response to legitimate complaints from consumers, relevant authorities should take proactive measures. The simple truth is that these types of home stays are harming consumers for the sake of short-term gains. It is crucial for home stays to treat their guests well and maintain good business practices.The internet has given ordinary people the chance to be seen. The recent trend "A female butcher playing the piano" showcases the unique spirit and values of people who don't just focus on making money, but strive to find inner peace.In a world where many are driven by utilitarianism, and where the standards of secular evaluation are becoming singular and one-sided, some people still remain steadfast and calm. While activities like writing, playing the piano and painting may not make them famous or wealthy, it does allow them to be themselves rather than a copy of someone else.Some live-streamers have been selling substandard products at prices below the market value, while others have been inflating the efficacy of their products.Therefore, some have recommended classifying live-streamers by risk level, with more attention paid to those with larger fan bases and greater social influence.According to this recommendation, high risk live-streamers with unstable supply chains or numerous consumer complaints would be subjected to a tiered supervisory system, with measures ranging from getting a warning to a suspension or being blacklisted.