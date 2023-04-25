China Space Museum reopens to public after renovation

Visitors view models of the Long March series carrier rockets at the China Space Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. After its renovation, the China Space Museum reopened to the public on the occasion of the Space Day of China on Monday. The museum features exhibition sections covering such themes as carrier rockets, satellites and manned spaceships, exposing visitors to the development of China's aerospace industry.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the China Space Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. After its renovation, the China Space Museum reopened to the public on the occasion of the Space Day of China on Monday. The museum features exhibition sections covering such themes as carrier rockets, satellites and manned spaceships, exposing visitors to the development of China's aerospace industry.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor views a model of the Chang'e-5 lunar probe at the China Space Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. After its renovation, the China Space Museum reopened to the public on the occasion of the Space Day of China on Monday. The museum features exhibition sections covering such themes as carrier rockets, satellites and manned spaceships, exposing visitors to the development of China's aerospace industry.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor views the main parachute and the return capsule of the Shenzhou-4 spaceship at the China Space Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. After its renovation, the China Space Museum reopened to the public on the occasion of the Space Day of China on Monday. The museum features exhibition sections covering such themes as carrier rockets, satellites and manned spaceships, exposing visitors to the development of China's aerospace industry.(Photo: Xinhua)