Day of Sant Jordi celebrated in Barcelona, Spain

People visit the facade of Casa Batllo, a renowned building designed by architect Antoni Gaudi, in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2023. People give books and roses to celebrate the day of Sant Jordi, patron saint of Catalonia.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man chooses books at a stall on a street in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2023. People give books and roses to celebrate the day of Sant Jordi, patron saint of Catalonia.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man holding a rose bouquet walks on a street in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2023. People give books and roses to celebrate the day of Sant Jordi, patron saint of Catalonia.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker prepares roses for sale at a stall in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2023. People give books and roses to celebrate the day of Sant Jordi, patron saint of Catalonia.(Photo: Xinhua)