Jordan evacuates 343 from Sudan

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24, 2023. Jordan evacuated 343 people from Sudan on Monday, the state-run Petra news agency reported. A total of 343 Jordanians, Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians and Germans arrived in Jordan early Monday in four planes of the Royal Jordanian Air Forces, said the report.(Photo: Xinhua)
