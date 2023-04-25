Jordan evacuates 343 from Sudan

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at Marka Military Airport in Amman, Jordan, on April 24, 2023. Jordan evacuated 343 people from Sudan on Monday, the state-run Petra news agency reported. A total of 343 Jordanians, Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians and Germans arrived in Jordan early Monday in four planes of the Royal Jordanian Air Forces, said the report.(Photo: Xinhua)

Jordan evacuated 343 people from Sudan on Monday, the state-run Petra news agency reported.A total of 343 Jordanians, Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians and Germans arrived in Jordan early Monday in four planes of the Royal Jordanian Air Forces, said the report.Deadly clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on April 15, killing at least 424 people and injuring at least 3,730 others as of Saturday, according to Sudan's health ministry.