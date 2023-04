A man takes pictures of wild flowers along the coast of Pacifica in San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, on April 24, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Wild flowers bloom in Pacifica of San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, on April 24, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People walk along wild flowers in Pacifica of San Francisco Bay Area, California, the United States, on April 24, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)