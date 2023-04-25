Show featuring China's classic poetry returns, targets young people

The latest season of Chinese cultural variety show Everlasting Classics is set to air on China Central Television in May. The show has gained in popularity since its first season in 2018 by interpreting traditional Chinese literature and poetry in a modern way.



As of Monday, the show has aired 303 Chinese classic poems performed by 338 singers.



According to show producer Tian Mei, the upcoming series puts youth as its core, gathering youth power from poetry classics and giving them more vigor and vitality. In terms of lineup, the show is working with a number of culture experts and professional art troupes.



Additionally, young students from various elementary and middle schools in the country will be invited to take part in the show.



Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, said that Everlasting Classics perfectly integrates poetry and music, and truly achieves the artistic effect of “one plus one is greater than two.”



“We often say the word shige, [Lit: poetry and song], which simply means that poetry and song will be together forever. I hope more excellent poetry works can be presented on this stage,” he added.



