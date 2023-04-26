PHOTO / WORLD
Bridging the gap
By VCG Published: Apr 26, 2023 12:17 AM
Defense ministers from Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey attend talks in Moscow, Russia on April 25, 2023. The talks were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. Photo: VCG

