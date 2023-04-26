Overseas flights to reach three-year high in May Day holidays

Tourists visit a popular tourism spot in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on April 16, 2023. As the five-day May Day holidays draw near, many places around China have entered a warming-up period with soaring tourist arrivals. The “hottest” travel season in five years is expected, with bookings rising as much as 200 percent from 2019, said online travel platforms. Photo: VCG

Demand for overseas flights is expected to see a three-year high in the coming May Day holidays, industry data showed, as the country has now lifted the travel barriers.According to data from industry information provider VariFlight, the current single-day passenger volume on overseas flights is close to 1,000, which is more than 30 percent of the level in 2019.An outbound travel surge is expected for the coming May Day holidays, with flights likely to reach a three-year high. The top three destinations are Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan.Carriers from home and abroad are also ramping up efforts to increase overseas flight capacity.Hainan Airlines said its overseas passenger transport capacity investment in March this year increased by 12 times year-on-year, and passenger turnover increased by 30 times year-on-year.As of April 19, 2023, Hainan Airlines' outbound flight volume has recovered to 30.5 percent of the same period in 2019, and the recovery rate is at an industry-leading level, the company said.Hainan Airlines now operates nearly 30 routes in North America, Europe and Oceania, and more routes to Oceania are expected in the first half of this year.Air France is increasing its capacity to three weekly flights on the route between Beijing and Paris as of May 1.Air France KLM Group currently operates 26 passenger flights from four destinations in China – Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei.“We look forward to the recovery of international aviation in the summer of 2023, as the continued resurgence of global travel in a post-pandemic world encourages more Chinese customers to return to the skies and travel,” said Wouter Vermeulen, general manager of Air France KLM China.Effective from May 1, Emirates’ flagship Airbus A380 will return to the Dubai-Beijing service. A second daily service will commence effective from September 1, also using an A380.Emirates resumed its Dubai-Beijing service in March, which was suspended for three years due to the pandemic. This means Emirates has resumed its passenger services to all three gateways in the Chinese mainland.With the reopening of the Beijing route, Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights in the country, providing more than 2,600 seats per day on round-trip flights to and from three gateways including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.However, overseas flights are still a long way from the level before the epidemic.Data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed that the actual number of international flights for the week ended on April 16 has recovered to 29.4 percent of the level before the epidemic.International flights have carried 2.242 million passengers on trips in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year increase of 717 percrent, but still equivalent to just 12.4 percent of the same period in 2019, the CAAC said.The CAAC said that it will continue to promptly approve the applications of Chinese and foreign airlines for adding and resuming international flights to ensure the smooth recovery of international passenger flights.Travelers entering China will not need to provide a COVID-19 nucleic acid test result starting from April 29, with only an antigen test result taken within 48 hours before boarding a flight suggested, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.According to ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, airlines will no longer check the results of nucleic acid tests from April 29 with the aim of further facilitating personnel exchanges in and out of China.Global Times