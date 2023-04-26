Vehicles on display at Auto Shanghai 2023

A SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 24, 2023. Global carmakers are battling to showcase their best new energy products at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, mirroring their efforts to gain a share of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market amid fierce competition.(Photo: Xinhua)

An IM LS7 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2023. Global carmakers are battling to showcase their best new energy products at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, mirroring their efforts to gain a share of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market amid fierce competition.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Rising Auto F7 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2023. Global carmakers are battling to showcase their best new energy products at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, mirroring their efforts to gain a share of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market amid fierce competition.(Photo: Xinhua)