PHOTO / CHINA
Swedish artist tries to draw inspiration in Chinese mythology in Jingdezhen, E China
By Xinhua Published: Apr 26, 2023 07:34 AM
Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain capital, in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)

Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital", in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain capital, in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)

Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital", in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain capital, in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)

Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital", in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain capital, in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)

Torsten Jurell works in his studio at the Taoxichuan ceramic art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 20, 2023. Swedish artist Torsten Jurell came to Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital", in 2011 for the first time where he embarked on a new journey of art.(Photo: Xinhua)


 