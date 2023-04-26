China's local governments roll out policies to boost consumption ahead of May Day holidays

A boat filled with tourists navigates the waters of an ancient town in Youyang, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on April 20, 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the total number of ticketed tourists in Youyang scenic spots reached 1.26 million, up 40 percent compared with the same period in 2019. Photo: IC

From digital red packets to promotional activities, Chinese local governments are speeding up the rollout of policies to boost consumption ahead of the May Day holidays, as the country mounts efforts to consolidate and accelerate the country's economic recovery.On Tuesday, Suzhou announced that it will issue 15,000 digital renminbi red packets worth 30 million yuan ($4.3 million) in total to local residents in order to boost vehicle consumption. The red packets can be used along with other existing subsidies available on new vehicle purchases.One day earlier, Changsha in Central China's Hunan Province announced plans for a series of consumption promotion activities. According to an article published by the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Changsha will arrange about 100 major consumption promotional activities this year aiming to achieve the goal of "holding expos every month and having (activity) themes every season".On Wednesday, Shanghai's Pudong district also revealed its three-year plan for setting up an international consumption center during a conference. According to the plan, by the end of 2025, total retail sales of social consumer goods in Pudong should exceed 400 billion yuan, while the revenues of cultural, sports and tourism are expected to exceed 300 billion yuan in the region.Recently, the Zhejiang provincial government also rolled out 25 measures to boost consumption, including strengthening sports consumption and encouraging Hangzhou to further relax policies on the local car license plate lottery, according to media reports.These policies come at a time when China's macro economy is speeding up recovery and when consumption demand is surging around the holidays, which experts said are mainly aimed at further fastening the country's consumption rebound."This year, the effect of holidays economy on driving consumption growth is increasingly prominent and consumption is increasingly playing a more important role in pushing high-quality economic development," Chen Jia, a veteran economic observer, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that both supply and demand have showed signs of robustness ahead of the May Day holidays.Data provided by flight data company VariFlight showed that during this May Day holidays, the number of daily passenger flights on domestic routes may increase to 13,000, an increase of 10 percent compared to pre-COVID levels.In the first quarter of this year, China's total retail sales of consumer goods rose by 5.8 percent on a yearly basis, compared with a 2.7 percent growth during the previous quarter.With the ongoing trend toward a consumption and economic rebound, Chen predicted that China's consumption growth will further speed up in the second quarter, while the sector could potentially account for two-thirds of China's economic output.