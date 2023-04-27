Symphony concert mesmerizes London with fusion of Eastern and Western culture

Photo: Xinhua

The Cadogan Hall in London came alive with the sounds of the "Chinese Charm" series of symphony concerts on April 13. Titled "East meets West," the event captivated audiences with a showcase of the beauty and allure of Eastern culture.The collaborative performance featured talented Chinese musicians and the renowned London Philharmonic Orchestra. In attendance were Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, British historian Michael Wood, and over 800 audience members from both Chinese and British cultural and artistic circles.The concert commenced with the spirited and richly ethnic Chinese piece "Torch Festival," highlighting the fusion of classical and modern, Eastern and Western elements. It featured maestro Qian Junping, who led the London Philharmonic Orchestra and prize-winning violinist Ning Feng and classical guitarist Yang Xuefei.Throughout the two-hour performance, the audience was delighted by an eclectic mix of musical pieces. Yang Xuefei's "A Lovely Rose" transported audience to the picturesque landscape along the legendary Silk Road, and violinist Ning Feng took centre stage for contemporary concerti: Violin Concerto No.1.Audience members praised the seamless integration of Eastern and Western musical elements, noting the concert's unique and captivating blend. Music served as a vital connection, fostering friendship between the peoples of China and the UK and encouraging cultural exchange.This concert was produced by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd (CAEG) and is part of CAEG’s Image China cultural exchange initiative, which seeks to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world.