Morning view of Sanshan Village, E China

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua