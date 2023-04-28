PHOTO / CHINA
Morning view of Sanshan Village, E China
By Xinhua Published: Apr 28, 2023 01:05 AM
This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows a morning view of Sanshan Village in Jingde County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo:Xinhua



 