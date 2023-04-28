PHOTO / CHINA
Farmers busy with spring ploughing in China's Hunan
By Xinhua Published: Apr 28, 2023 01:16 AM
A farmer drives a transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer drives a transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua



 
Farmers arrange rice seedlings on a transplanter in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Farmers arrange rice seedlings on a transplanter in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers working in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers working in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machine to plow field in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machine to plow field in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. Photo:Xinhua



 
A farmer works in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer works in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua



 
Farmers work in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Farmers work in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua



 
A farmer drives a transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer drives a transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Photo:Xinhua



 