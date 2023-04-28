Int'l Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum and 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kick off in Qingdao, E China

Participants visit the International Metro Transit Exhibition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 27, 2023. The International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum (Beijing-Qingdao) and the 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kicked off here on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

Participants communicate at the International Metro Transit Exhibition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 27, 2023. The International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum (Beijing-Qingdao) and the 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kicked off here on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

Participants visit the International Metro Transit Exhibition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 27, 2023. The International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum (Beijing-Qingdao) and the 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kicked off here on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

Participants visit the International Metro Transit Exhibition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 27, 2023. The International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum (Beijing-Qingdao) and the 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kicked off here on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

CINOVA 2.0, a new type of intercity intelligent train independently developed by CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., is released at the International Metro Transit Exhibition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 27, 2023. The International Metro Transit Exhibition & Forum (Beijing-Qingdao) and the 1st China Metro Transit Hi-Tech Fair kicked off here on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua