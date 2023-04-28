Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria

Tunisian President Kais Saied (L, Front) hands over credentials to the new ambassador to Syria Mohamed Mhadhbi in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 27, 2023. Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Mohamed Mhadhbi as the country's new ambassador to Syria, according to a statement released by the presidency on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Mohamed Mhadhbi as the country's new ambassador to Syria, according to a statement released by the presidency on Thursday.Saied presented his credentials to the new Tunisian ambassador to Syria during a ceremony held at the Carthage Palace in the capital Tunis.The Tunisian president met with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad last week as the two countries moved to resume diplomatic relations severed since February 2012, about one year after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

