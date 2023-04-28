Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria

Tunisian President Kais Saied (L, Front) hands over credentials to the new ambassador to Syria Mohamed Mhadhbi in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 27, 2023. Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Mohamed Mhadhbi as the country's new ambassador to Syria, according to a statement released by the presidency on Thursday. Photo:Xinhua
