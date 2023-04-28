Zhejiang makes great efforts to protect natural environment, traditional culture

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows the Longjing Village of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has inscribed a total of 8,155 traditional villages to its state protection list in an effort to conserve the country's millennia-old agricultural civilization, official data showed. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists take photos in a cole flower field in Fuyang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 30, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows the terraced fields in Lingnan Town of Shangyu District of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2022 shows the Linglongwan in Shengfeng Village of Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2021 shows the view of the Xumin Village in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has inscribed a total of 8,155 traditional villages to its state protection list in an effort to conserve the country's millennia-old agricultural civilization, official data showed. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows the Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has inscribed a total of 8,155 traditional villages to its state protection list in an effort to conserve the country's millennia-old agricultural civilization, official data showed. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Zhinan Village in Lin'an District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the Yangjiatang Village in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. China has inscribed a total of 8,155 traditional villages to its state protection list in an effort to conserve the country's millennia-old agricultural civilization, official data showed. Photo:Xinhua